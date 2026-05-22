Purushaha Movie Review and Rating

Story:

Govind (Pawan Kalyan Battula) works as a family therapist who helps troubled couples resolve conflicts before they reach the stage of divorce. In his personal life too, he appears to be leading a happy married life with his wife Kamala (Vaishnavi Kokkuru).

However, his close friends Thomas (Saptagiri) and Jump (Raj Kumar Kasireddy) are constantly at odds with their wives. One night, because of them, Govind returns home drunk and accidentally reveals details about his first love to his wife. This leads to serious problems in their relationship.

In an attempt to patch things up, Govind takes Kamala to the wedding of another friend, Kissu (Vennela Kishore). Kissu has a peculiar habit of preserving every important memory in the form of illustrated diary entries. Among those memories are several mischievous incidents involving Govind, Thomas and Jump from their younger days.

Things spiral out of control when their wives come across these memories, pushing the marriages to the brink of divorce. What happens next? How do the three friends reconcile with their wives? The rest of the film revolves around this emotional and comic journey.

Performances

Pawan Kalyan Battula delivers a fairly composed performance for a newcomer. He avoids overacting and keeps his role grounded, which works in the film’s favour. Vaishnavi Kokkuru impresses with her screen presence and manages to bring charm to several scenes with her expressive performance.

The biggest strength of the film is undoubtedly the comedy duo of Raj Kumar Kasireddy and Saptagiri. Their comic timing, energetic performances and one-liners generate many genuine laughs throughout the film. Vishika and Hasini Sudheer, who play their wives, also contribute effectively to the humour in a few scenes.

Vennela Kishore appears in a limited role but leaves an impact whenever he is on screen. However, the way his character arc concludes may leave audiences slightly unsatisfied. Pammi Sai and VTV Ganesh provide additional comic relief, while actors like Hariteja and Rajeev Kanakala have decent but underutilized roles.

Technical Aspects

Comedy entertainers with family emotions continue to enjoy strong audience appeal when handled in a balanced manner. Director Veeru Valavala seems to follow a familiar commercial template, focusing heavily on humour-driven situations and relationship drama.

The comedy tracks written for Saptagiri and Raj Kumar Kasireddy work quite well, and several dialogues land effectively. The emotional connection established in the climax, particularly involving the hero’s flashback and the heroine’s character, adds some emotional depth to the narrative.

That said, the film does suffer from uneven writing in parts. A few characters, especially those played by Vennela Kishore and Rajeev Kanakala, are not given satisfying closure. The songs are decent, while the background score remains functional. Production values are respectable, and the cinematography supports the film’s colourful tone. Some visual effects appear unnecessary, but they do not significantly affect the viewing experience.

Another advantage is the runtime, which stays fairly crisp at around 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Verdict

In recent times, there has been a shortage of clean family entertainers that offer both humour and emotional engagement. Purushaha attempts to fill that gap with a simple, easy-going narrative packed with comedy and relatable marital situations.

While the film may not offer anything particularly fresh, it succeeds in delivering a time-pass theatrical experience with several entertaining moments. Audiences who walk in without major expectations are likely to come out satisfied after a few hearty laughs.

Overall, Purushaha works as a decent weekend family entertainer that relies more on humour and chemistry between its supporting cast than on novelty.

Bottomline:

A Lighthearted Family Entertainer With Plenty of Laughs

Rating: 3/5