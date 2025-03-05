March 6 Holiday or not?

As the nation prepares for another day, everyone is curious to know whether March 6 will be a holiday or not. The reason lies in the state-specific holidays and weather. Let's see which states have announced holidays on March 6 and which states will be operating as usual.

States with Holidays on March 6

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir's winter break will go on until March 7, including March 6.

Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh declared holidays until March 7 because of the prevailing winter weather.

Kargil and Ladakh: Educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil and Ladakh regions will be shut until March 15 because of severe snowfall.

Tamil Nadu: Alert Issued for Heavy Rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a warning for heavy rain in Tamil Nadu over the next couple of days. While no official holiday has been announced as yet, there is a strong likelihood of announcing school holidays if the situation gets worse.

States with No Holiday on March 6

Kerala: The state in the south will operate normally, with no holiday announced for March 6.

Karnataka: Karnataka will also enjoy a normal working day on March 6, with no holidays declared.

Andhra Pradesh: The state will also operate normally, with no holiday declared for March 6.

Telangana: Telangana will also enjoy a normal working day on March 6, with no holidays declared.

In summary, although states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Kargil have announced a holiday on March 6, states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will operate normally. Tamil Nadu, however, is still on high alert because of the predicted heavy rains.

