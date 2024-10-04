Watch - YS Jagan Appeals to National Media on Tirupati Laddu Issue, Exposes Chandrababu Naidu's Lies

Andhra Pradesh state former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for inciting religious sentiments with political malice, a point that the Supreme Court has clearly understood. He stated that the Supreme Court strongly warned against creating political dramas, yet TDP continues to spread false propaganda, which has angered him.

Commenting on the Supreme Court's verdict regarding the Tirumala Laddu controversy, Jagan said, "The Supreme Court has exposed Chandrababu’s true nature. It understood how he provoked religious sentiments with political ill-intent. The court firmly said that there should be no political drama. Chandrababu falsely claimed that the Laddus were made using animal fat, which the Supreme Court condemned. It even canceled the SIT that Chandrababu himself had appointed."

Also read: Watch - YS Jagan Meets YSRCP Key Leaders: Supreme Court Verdict on Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Jagan further demanded, "If Chandrababu truly has any devotion to God, he should immediately apologize to the people. But it’s clear that he lacks both fear and faith. If he had either, he would show remorse. Instead, he continues to repeat the same lies. Even now, TDP is spreading false propaganda on Twitter. After being criticized by the courts, they’ve resorted to defaming us on social media. The TTD EO has clearly stated that no adulteration occurred, yet Chandrababu continues his false narrative."

He added, "Despite the Supreme Court's reprimand, Chandrababu’s behavior hasn’t changed. He shamelessly distorts every issue and has tarnished the reputation of Tirumala. Even national media has pointed out Chandrababu’s mistakes in this Laddu controversy. He disrespected the sanctity of the Tirumala Laddu by his comments. During TDP's rule, 14 tanker loads were rejected, whereas under the YSRCP government, 18 loads were rejected. Every oil tanker that arrives must bring a certificate, and the TTD conducts three tests. If the tanker fails, it is sent back. The EO has confirmed that only vegetable fat was found in the ghee used, yet Chandrababu has deliberately discredited the Laddu’s reputation."

Also read: YS Jagan's Speech Highlights: Supreme Court Comments on Tirupati Laddu Controversy

YS Jagan's Speech Highlights

Supreme Court Understanding: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted that the Supreme Court recognized how CM Chandrababu Naidu incited religious sentiments with political ill-intent.

Political Dramas: The Supreme Court firmly warned against political dramas, but TDP continues to engage in false propaganda, which angered Jagan.

False Claims by Chandrababu: Jagan criticized Chandrababu for falsely claiming that the Tirumala Laddus were made using animal fat, a claim condemned by the Supreme Court.

Cancellation of SIT: The Supreme Court canceled the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that Chandrababu Naidu had appointed to investigate the Laddu controversy.

Apology Demand: Jagan demanded that Chandrababu apologize to the public if he has any true devotion to God, but accused him of lacking both fear and faith.

TDP’s False Propaganda: Despite court criticism, TDP continues to spread false propaganda, particularly on social media platforms like Twitter.

TTD EO’s Statement: The TTD Executive Officer (EO) has confirmed that no adulteration occurred in the preparation of the Laddus, contradicting Chandrababu’s claims.

Chandrababu's Behaviour: Even after reprimands from the Supreme Court, Chandrababu’s behavior has not changed, and Jagan accused him of tarnishing the reputation of Tirumala.

National Media's Criticism: National media has also criticized Chandrababu for his role in the Laddu controversy.

Tanker Rejections: Under TDP rule, 14 tankers with ghee were rejected, and under the YSRCP government, 18 were rejected. Every tanker undergoes certification and multiple tests by TTD.

EO’s Confirmation: The EO appointed by Chandrababu's government himself differed with Chandrababu's false claims. The EO confirmed that only vegetable fat was found in the ghee used, further discrediting Chandrababu’s false narrative regarding the Laddu preparation.

Also read: Watch - YS Jagan's First Speech after Supreme Court Verdict on Tirupati Laddu Controversy