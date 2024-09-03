Tadepalli: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 1 crore in aid for Vijayawada flood victims after discussing the situation with party senior leaders at the party's central office in Tadepalli.

During the meeting, YS Jagan, who personally visited the flood-affected areas, criticized the government’s failure to assist the victims adequately. He emphasized that the Rs 1 crore aid from the YSR Congress Party would be used to support those in need. The YSRCP leaders noted that despite Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu touring the affected areas, substantial relief measures had not been implemented, leaving many people without basic necessities like food, clean water, and medicines.

Senior leaders present at the meeting included Party General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana, former ministers Merugu Nagarjuna, Vellampalli Srinivas, Karamuri Nageswara Rao, Kurasala Kannababu, former MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Kaile Anil Kumar, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, former Kapu Corporation Chairman Adapa Seshu and party leader Sheikh Asif among others.

Speaking to the media after the meeting at the camp office of former minister Vellampalli Srinivas in Brahmin Street, Vijayawada, Opposition leader in Legislative Council MLC Botsa Satyanarayana announced that the YSRCP would distribute one lakh milk packets and two lakh water bottles to the flood victims in Vijayawada on Wednesday. He criticized the government for its failure to provide adequate relief during the floods, questioning their preparedness and response. Botsa also slammed the government for neglecting the basic needs of the victims, such as food, water, and shelter.

