Botswana to hold General Elections on October 30

Gaborone, Sep 3 (IANS) Botswana will hold its general elections on October 30, President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced Tuesday.

"Following the diligent preparations by the Independent Electoral Commission, the general elections will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2024," said Masisi in a televised speech.

Masisi declared October 30 and October 31 both public holidays to promote higher voter turnout, urging all the citizens of Botswana to embrace this opportunity and exercise their democratic rights.

The parliament will be dissolved on September 5, followed by the nomination of presidential candidates on September 28, Xinhua news agency reported.

Masisi is running for reelection as the standard-bearer for the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which has held a majority of seats in the National Assembly and governed the country since it gained independence on September 30, 1966. Other political parties that will be taking part in the forthcoming elections include Umbrella for Democratic Change, Botswana Congress Party, and Botswana Patriotic Front.

There are 61 National Assembly seats and 609 local council seats up for election. Any party that wins 31 seats in the National Assembly will win the election.

