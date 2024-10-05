Tirumala Brahmotsavam Day 2: Lord Malayappa Swami's Hamsa Vahana Ride

The Tirumala temple is celebrating its annual Brahmotsavam festival. Vibrant and sacred in function, this festival attracts devotees from far and wide to visit it. On 5th October, Lord Malayappa Swami would take out his processions in Hamsa Vahana, a majestic vehicle swan in shape that marks the festival's most significant highlight. This symbolic procession is rich with spiritual meaning that denotes unity of knowledge and wisdom. Devotees celebrated grandly the second day of Bramhotsavam.

Also read: Swag Movie Review, Rating: Sree Vishnu's Film is Boring to the Core!

Since it can differentiate between milk and water, the swan personifies wisdom and discrimination. It thus embodies a sense of discrimination between good and evil. When Lord Venkateswara takes the Hamsa Vahana, it personifies the goddess Saraswati, which represents knowledge and wisdom. It reminds devotees that they should have self-knowledge, abdicate pride, and seek shelter in the Lord.

Viewing the procession of Hamsa Vahana is said to bestow the boon of discrimination upon the devotee, who thereby learns to traverse the twists and turns of life with the insight and clear vision to handle and take things in proper stride. Ignorance begets darkness, and ignorance and darkness are cast upon its head if a person leads a meaningless life without nor for God.

Also read: Jr NTR's Devara Movie Success Meet Photos