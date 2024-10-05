Punganuru Murder Case: MLC Kalyani Questions AP Government over Women's Safety

October 5, Visakhapatnam:

YSRCP Women’s Wing State President and MLC Varudu Kalyani expressed deep anguish over the brutal murder of seven-year-old Asfiya Azam in Punganuru.

Speaking to the media here on Vishakapatnam, the Women's wing president criticized the police for failing to locate the child, who was later found dead in a summer storage tank, despite the family’s earlier complaints. Kalyani said if the police had responded promptly, the child’s family would not be suffering this tragic loss today.

She stated that the police are trying to downplay the case without proper investigation, even though the victim’s body bore visible injuries. She criticized the government, saying women are living in constant fear under the TDP coalition administration, and cited recent cases of violence against women across the state, including the murder of a girl in Nandyal district.

Kalyani also pointed out that during the previous government’s tenure, the Disha App and police played a crucial role in protecting women. She accused the present government of neglecting women’s safety and demanded justice for the victims. Furthermore, she questioned the swift action taken during the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office fire but the lack of urgency in saving the girl’s life in Punganuru. Varudu Kalyani assured that YSRCP stands firmly with women and that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the victim’s family on October 9 to offer his support.