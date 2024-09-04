YS Jagan demands Rs 25 Lakh ex-gratia to kin of flood victims

Vijayawada: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the state government provide Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each house affected by the recent floods in Vijayawada.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited flood-affected areas in Old RR Peta, Vijayawada, where he walked through knee-deep water and interacted with residents and inquired about their difficulties.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he expressed deep concern over the government's handling of the flood situation and held Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the loss of 32 lives. He stated that the disaster could have been avoided if the government had acted in time. He questioned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's negligence in managing the crisis and asked whether he was fit to remain in office. He demanded that the Chief Minister admit his mistakes and issue a public apology.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy further stated that the government's failure to take preventive measures had worsened the situation. He said that CM Naidu has prioritised his house over the well-being of Vijayawada and said that when his house was submerged, Naidu moved to the Collector’s office, falsely claiming that he was staying there for the sake of the people. He added that Naidu’s convoy in the flood-affected areas was more for show, with little real assistance provided to the people.

YS Jagan also raised concerns about why key departments like Irrigation, Revenue, and Home were not alerted in time, as this could have minimized the impact of the disaster. He criticized the government for now placing the blame on these same officials.

Comparing the situation to his own tenure as Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled how his administration efficiently handled similar flood crises. He mentioned that under his leadership, volunteers and secretariat staff were well-prepared, and thousands of people were moved to relief camps before the floods caused significant damage. He noted that his government ensured that every affected person received proper care, with Rs 2,000 provided to each individual before they returned to their homes.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also highlighted the Rs 500 crore retaining wall built during his tenure, which now protects around 3 lakh people in Vijayawada. He mentioned that many households, particularly those on the ground floor, had lost all their belongings, and the situation had become dire. He called for urgent action to address the victims' needs and reiterated the necessity of swift and effective relief measures to help flood victims.