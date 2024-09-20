YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Over Tirupati Laddu Controversy

During a media conference, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, president of YSR Congress and former Chief Minister, referred to the 'diversion politics' of his rival Chandrababu Naidu after the latter humorously commented about the quality of ghee used in Tirupati laddu. Jagan alleged that Naidu had polluted these articles, including sacred offerings, with political intentions and spoke ill and politically motivated words against him.

Jagan pointed out that Naidu has a habit of creating stories that would justify his lack of performance. He also 'questioned Naidu's claims of the items used in making the laddu, which are harmful, pointing out that such remarks came from a man who was once Chief Minister.' Jagan disputed the suitability of Naidu's statement since it posed the risk of offending the feelings of millions of devotees of the Lord.

Describing the procedure followed in the preparation of laddu, Jagan said that a set procedure is being followed. Each ingredient that is incorporated into the laddu has gone through rigorous trials and has to be passed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He further explained that this system has existed and provides quality assurance for the products. Jagan said that at one time, when Naidu was the Finance Minister, he had declined supplies several times and questioned his present sentiments.

Jagan then added that these remarks could give a wrong impression about the temple, and they are to write letters to the Chief Justice of India and Mr Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the country. He explained the various procedures of TTD and also named some of the projects that were carried out during his reign, including the development of a shelter for cows in Tirumala.

Also read: Tirupati Laddu Prasadam: TTD Implements Strict Quality Check

Also read: Nagarjuna to See ANR Film with Akkineni Family: ANR 100 Years Celebration