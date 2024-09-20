Nagarjuna to See ANR Film with Akkineni Family: ANR 100 Years Celebration

Tollywood's beloved legend, Akkineni Nageswara Rao's birth anniversary is being celebrated grandly! To mark his 100th birthday, a unique film festival is bringing 10 of his iconic films back to the big screen.

Imagine watching classics like "Devadasu" and other timeless masterpieces that captivated audiences decades ago. The festival is a chance to relive the magic of ANR's incredible career, which inspired generations of actors and filmmakers.

Join the celebration from September 20-22 at select theatres across India. ANR's family, including his son Akkineni Nagarjuna and grandsons, will be in attendance. Don't miss this opportunity to pay tribute to Tollywood's greatest icon!

Movie scheduled for re-release:

Devadasu (1953), Missamma (1955), Mayabazar (1957), Bharya Bhartalu (1961), Gundamma Katha (1962), Doctor Chakravarthy (1964), Sudigundalu (1968), Prem Nagar (1971), Premabhishekam (1981), Manam (2014)

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Abhay or Prithviraj, Who's Next to Exit?

Also Read: Tamannah Shines at Milan Fashion Week