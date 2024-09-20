Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Abhay or Prithviraj, Who's Next to Exit?

Hyderabad, September 20, 2024 - The suspense is building in the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house as eight contestants face the dreaded elimination. This week's nominees include Vishnupriya, Naga Manikanta, Nainika, Prerana, Seetha, Prithviraj, Yashmi, and Abhay Naveen.

Latest Voting Trends

As of now, the top four contestants with the highest votes are:

1. Vishnupriya

2. Naga Manikanta

3. Nainika

4. Prerana

Bottom Two: Abhay and Prithviraj

However, Abhay Naveen and Prithviraj find themselves in a precarious position, with the least number of votes. Insiders hint that Abhay might be the next to leave the house, but Bigg Boss is known for its unexpected twists.

Will Abhay or Prithviraj Exit This Week?

Fans are on edge, wondering who will be eliminated during the Sunday episode. Will it be Abhay Naveen or Prithviraj? Tune in to find out!

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 19th Highlights , Abhay's Leadership Under Fire

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Naga Manikanta's hidden Side