No Role in Jethwani Harassment Case, Says Ex-Intelligence Chief Anjaneyulu

Former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Director General PSR Anjaneyulu defended himself before a judge following his arrest in connection with the case related to the alleged harassment of Bollywood actress and model Kadambari Jethwani.

CID (Criminal Investigation Bureau) police arrested the senior IPS officer from his residence in Hyderabad on April 22 (Tuesday). Anjaneyulu was taken to Vijayawada and presented before the judge for remand following his medical checkup.

He presented the arguments himself and denied any involvement in the actress's harassment case. The IPS officer informed the judge that he was being harassed for no reason.

The former intelligence chief elaborated on the case details and asserted that a case was booked against him although he was not involved in it.

Anjaneyulu alleged that the government promised to protect DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Vishal Gunni and hence he turned approver in the case. When he was asked to record a statement under Section 164, Gunni refused. Anjaneyulu informed the court that Vishal Gunni was forced to say things unrelated to him in the case.

YSRCP leaders, including party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, condemned the senior IPS officer’s arrest.

Jagan slammed the TDP-led NDA government for creating an atmosphere of fear in the State and targeting YSRCP leaders.