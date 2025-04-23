Terrorists must be shot & killed: Karnataka Minister demands justice for Pahalgam victims

Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Reacting to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, in the Congress-led government in Karnataka, M.B. Patil, demanded justice for the people who lost their lives, stating that the terrorists must be tracked down, shot and killed.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Minister Patil said, “The security forces must be reinstated, the terrorists' hideouts must be identified, and they should be shot.

“This is a despicable act. Innocent civilians and police personnel have lost their lives. We are initiating steps to bring back tourists from Karnataka, but victims from any state are still victims. Justice must be done for all people who were killed. These elements must be dealt with firmly.”

Patil further stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre must take decisive action.

“Ruthless measures must be implemented. The withdrawn forces need to be reinstated, and terrorists hiding across Kashmir should be tracked down and eliminated,” he emphasised.

All bases of terrorists in Kashmir should be tracked and they must be shot and killed, he demanded.

He also called for the deployment of additional forces and the identification and neutralisation of terrorist hideouts.

“If Pakistan is involved, pressure must be mounted at the international level to isolate and corner them. We must ensure firm action is taken against Pakistan,” he added.

The minister pointed out that the decision to withdraw forces under the assumption that peace had been restored was a mistake. “The locals were living peacefully, conducting their businesses. They did not support this terror act.”

He noted that the attack took place in a popular tourist area and the reduced presence of security forces allowed the terrorists to exploit the situation. “This was a brutal and inhuman attack on tourists and innocent people in Pahalgam. We strongly condemn it. These terrorists must be tracked down and eliminated,” he reiterated.

“Our armed forces must be strengthened. The central government should deploy additional forces, and terrorists should be dealt with sternly — they must be brought to justice, even if it means execution,” he asserted.

Patil also stated that countries like Pakistan support such terror acts. “We need to take steps to expose them at international forums,” he said.

He stressed that the local Muslim population had condemned the attack. “This is not about religion. Terrorists have no caste or creed. They must be dealt with harshly. The locals did not support this act and were leading peaceful lives. The government must act now by reinstating the Army and securing the infiltration points.”

He concluded by saying, “Compensation will be provided, but the lives lost cannot be brought back.”

