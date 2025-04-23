Lady Aghori Arrested in Rs 10 Lakh Fraud Case, Hyderabad Police Take Action

Hyderabad/Uttar Pradesh: Social media sensation and controversial figure Lady Aghori has landed in legal trouble after being arrested by Hyderabad police in a Rs 10 lakh fraud case. The arrest took place near the Uttar Pradesh - Madhya Pradesh border, leaving many shocked, especially since it comes just days after she made headlines for marrying a woman named Varshini.

The newlywed couple, currently based in Uttar Pradesh, has now been brought to Hyderabad for further investigation. Both Lady Aghori and Varshini are being questioned in connection with the case.

Nude Ritual Scam Exposed

The case stems from a complaint filed by a woman from Proddutur mandal in Shankarpalli, Ranga Reddy district. She accused Lady Aghori of defrauding her under the guise of performing "nude rituals" that were supposedly meant to solve her personal and financial problems.

According to the FIR, the woman came into contact with Lady Aghori about six months ago. After building a bond over phone conversations and even meeting for dinner at Pragati Resorts, Lady Aghori reportedly offered to help the woman through a “powerful ritual.”

Trusting her, the woman first transferred Rs 5 lakh into Lady Aghori’s account. Later, she was taken to Ujjain for the ritual. The very next day, another Rs 5 lakh was demanded, this time with a warning that the ritual would fail without it. Out of fear and manipulation, the woman complied, transferring the full amount.

But the demands didn’t stop there. Lady Aghori allegedly threatened the woman again, asking for another Rs 5 lakh. Unable to handle the pressure, the victim approached the police, who launched an investigation and tracked down the accused.

Investigation is currently underway, and police are examining whether other individuals might have fallen prey to similar scams. More updates are expected as the case unfolds.