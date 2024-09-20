Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 19th Highlights , Abhay's Leadership Under Fire

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Abhay's Leadership Under Fire

The egg task continued, with contestants scrambling to collect and protect their eggs. However, Abhay, the Kantara team leader, faced criticism for his lackluster leadership.

Abhay's Apathy Costs Kantara Team

Despite team members' concerns about stolen eggs, Abhay remained indifferent. Yashmi and Prerna took matters into their own hands, fighting to recover their team's lost eggs.

Task Highlights

Shakti team secured 66 eggs, while Kantara managed only 30.

Kantara won the next round, collecting 90 eggs.

Vishnupriya accused Nabeel of inappropriate touch, but he apologized and clarified the misunderstanding.

Bigg Boss Intervenes

New kitchen restrictions were imposed, limiting each team to three members cooking at a time. Abhay questioned the rule, but ultimately, the housemates complied.

Drama Unfolds

Nikhil spotted a red egg near Prabhavati's hen, and Sita quickly retrieved it.

Sonia surprised Nainika with a kiss.

Prithvi's aggressive behavior sparked concern.

Abhay's Negligence

The Kantara team chief failed to support his team, leading to defeat. Yashmi and Prerna's efforts were thwarted by Abhay's inaction.

Physical Confrontations

Girls were pushed, kicked, and had their hair pulled.

Vishnupriya and Sita attacked Prerna, prompting her to label Vishnupriya "characterless."

Elimination

Prerna was eliminated from the game, leaving Kantara with only 25 eggs. Shakti team dominated, securing 263 eggs.

Yashmi and Prerna: The Unstoppable Duo

Despite the odds, Yashmi and Prerna fought valiantly, earning praise for their determination.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Naga Manikanta's hidden Side