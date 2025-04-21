Bigg Boss Star Ashu Reddy Shares Emotional Journey After Brain Surgery

Bigg Boss Telugu star Ashu Reddy opened up about her brain surgery last year, sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram about her recovery journey. In the video, Ashu is seen enduring intense pain while preparing for surgery, with part of her hair shaved from the top of her head as part of the procedure. She bravely documented the moment, showing herself struggling as stitches were being applied, and even included a photo capturing her pain.

Emotionally and physically drained, Ashu teared up, questioning why she had to face such challenges. However, she assured her followers that she is gradually recovering from the ordeal.

In her post’s caption, Ashu reflected on her experience, writing, “This is life… Please show kindness to others. Learn to stay humble and composed, as it will benefit many people.” Fans flooded the comments, praising her strength and courage, with many expressing their prayers for her continued recovery. “You’re incredibly brave. May God give you more strength. You’re a fighter,” wrote one fan.