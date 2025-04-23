‘Anupamaa’ actor Shivam Khajuria condemns Pahalgam terror attack: No one deserves this kind of pain

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, 'Anupamaa' actor Shivam Khajuria has expressed deep sorrow and condemned the violence.

Calling it a 'heartbreaking' tragedy, Khajuria said that no one deserves this kind of pain as he joined others in mourning the victims and calling for peace. Describing the attack as not only “heartbreaking” but also something that fills him with rage, Shivam voiced his deep anguish over the senseless violence targeting individuals solely for their faith. “There is nothing brave or righteous about such violence. It’s pure hate,” he firmly stated.

“That’s exactly what they want—to tear apart the unity that makes us strong. And we can’t let that happen,” Shivam added.

The actor, who plays the role of Prem in the Star Plus family drama, also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, recognizing their overwhelming grief, and urged the public to remain strong and resilient in the face of such tragedy.

Shivam stated, “My heart goes out to every family affected. No one deserves this kind of pain. But beyond grief, we need to stay strong. We need to stand together—louder, tougher, and more united than ever. We fight back not with more hate, but with unshakable solidarity.”

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role in ‘Anupamaa,’ also took to social media to express her shock and grief over the tragic incident. In a post on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Prayers for all those innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam attack… This is absolutely devastating news.”

Numerous Indian celebrities have strongly condemned the attack. Among them, stars such as Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr., Allu Arjun, and many others have expressed their shock, outrage, and sorrow over the tragic event.

