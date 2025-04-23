AP SSC 10th Results 2025: 1,680 Schools 100%, 19 Schools 0% Pass Percentage

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has announced the AP SSC 10th Results for the year 2025. The exams were conducted between March 17 and March 31, 2025. Around 6 lakh students wrote the examinations. The results are now posted online on the official website.

Impressive Performance by 1,680 Schools

In an outstanding performance, 1,680 schools of Andhra Pradesh have achieved a 100% pass percentage in the AP SSC 10th Results 2025. It is proof of students', teachers', and school administration's hard work and commitment.

Overall Pass Percentage

Among 614,459 students who sat for the test, 498,585 students passed, which accounted for an overall pass rate of 81.14%. To pass, the students had to obtain at least 35% marks in all subjects.

Schools with a 0% Pass Rate

But 19 schools have reported a 0% pass percentage in the AP 10th class result. These schools are Aided and APTWREIS schools. The cause of this poor performance should be studied and worked upon to ensure that the students get the support that they need.

How to Check AP SSC Results 2025

Students can check their results online using these easy steps:

Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Click Class 10 Results and insert your roll number.

Click "Get AP SSC Result" to see your result.

Download and save your results for future reference.

Provisional Results

Provisional results are online, and original marksheets will be issued through respective schools in coming days. Students are requested to contact their school authorities or the BSEAP helpline in case of discrepancy or further help.

