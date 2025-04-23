Producer Nanda Yadav reveals what sets ‘Hawk’ apart in the world of Bollywood thrillers

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor-producer Nanda Yadav has opened up about her upcoming film ‘Hawk’, revealing what makes it stand out in the world of Bollywood thrillers.

With a fresh perspective and a bold narrative, the producer promises a story that goes beyond the usual genre tropes, offering audiences a thriller with depth and originality. Speaking about what makes the film unique, Nanda told IANS, “Hawk may appear to start off as a family drama, but it gradually transforms into a gripping thriller. That transition is what sets it apart. The subplots are layered and unexpected. I won’t give away too much—you’ll have to watch it to know more!”

Yadav went on to add, “This is actually my third film with Deepankar, so I never really saw it as a risk. Once you’ve worked with someone closely, you understand each other’s working style. Shanti Niketan was also his film. Through that process, we realized we had a strong actor-director bond. With Hawk, stepping in as a producer felt like a natural progression. It’s his story, he wrote it, and he knows best how to bring it to life. So, our responsibilities were clear from the start.”

When asked whether the casting of 'Hawk' was driven by strategy or pure talent, Nanda Yadav offered insight into the thought process behind assembling her ensemble. “It was purely based on talent. There was no strategic move behind it. Everyone was chosen because they best fit their respective characters. As a team, we prioritized authenticity and performance above all else.”

Talking about her transition from actor to producer, Nanda Yadav shared insights into how the move has impacted her creative journey. She revealed whether it has empowered her with more control or introduced new pressures along the way.

Nanda stated, “I wouldn’t call it a shift—it’s more like managing two roles simultaneously. I haven’t stopped being an actor, but yes, taking on the role of a producer adds a whole new set of responsibilities. As an actor, your focus is limited to your performance. But as a producer, you’re involved in every aspect—from budgeting to post-production. The pressure has definitely increased, but I wouldn’t say I have complete creative control. Every project involves a team: the director, cinematographer, and others. I respect their inputs and like to give them the freedom to express their creative vision.”

On a related note, “Hawk” will mark Nanda Yadav’s debut as a producer. Directed by Deepankar Prakash, the movie stars Barun Sobti, Rajshri Deshpande, Yashpal Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajendra Gupta, and Resh Lamba in the lead roles.

