TG EAPCET 2025 Hall Tickets Released, Exams from April 29 to May 4, 2025

TG EAPCET 2025 (Agriculture, Pharmacy, and Engineering) Admit Cards are now available on the official website of the Telangana Higher Education Council.

The exams will be held from April 29 to May 4. Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance tests are scheduled for April 29 and 30, while the Engineering exams will take place from May 2 to 4.

Each day, the exams will be conducted in two shifts: from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The tests will be held at 124 centers across 16 locations in the state.

This year, 2,19,420 students are expected to take the Engineering exam, and 86,101 students have registered for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams.

Officials have clearly stated that no student will be allowed into the exam hall if they arrive even a minute late.