Mohanlal's 1000 Crores in Telugu Set for Grand Release

The highly anticipated film 1000 Crores is being brought to Telugu audiences by Sreekar Movie Makers, with Kasula Ramakrishna (Sreedhar), Sreekar Gupta, and Kasula Ramakrishna backing the project. Following the success of 100 Crores, producer Kasula Ramakrishna is once again set to make waves with this ambitious venture, which has now completed its production.

Sharing his excitement, Kasula Ramakrishna stated, "We are thrilled to present the Telugu version of a Malayalam blockbuster under the title 1000 Crores. The film features legendary actor Mohanlal in the lead, with Kavya Madhavan as the female protagonist. A unique highlight is that veteran artist Nag Mahesh will be lending his voice for Mohanlal's character in the Telugu version.

Adding to the film’s strong foundation, Basimsetty Veerababu will be overseeing the project as the Executive Producer. With all production formalities wrapped up, we are gearing up for an April release. We firmly believe this film will be a massive success and further solidify Mohanlal’s global appeal, aiming for a milestone of 1000 crores."

Directed by Joshi, 1000 Crores boasts an impressive technical crew. The film’s music is composed by Ratheesh Veg, with cinematography by Pradeep Nair. Basimsetty Veerababu serves as the Executive Producer, ensuring a seamless production process.

With an ensemble cast and high production values, 1000 Crores is poised to make a grand impact at the box office. The team is confident that this film will captivate audiences and set new benchmarks in the industry.