Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Naga Manikanta's hidden Side

Naga Manikanta's saga

Initially, Naga Manikanta shocked viewers with his blunt confession: "I don't like bonds and responsibilities. Leave me alone!" He shared his heartbreaking story of losing his child and seeking reconciliation with his estranged wife. However, accusations of playing the sympathy card forced him to change tactics.

A Glimpse of Maturity

When his mother's shawl arrived, Manikanta refused it, stating he didn't want pity. This display of maturity impressed viewers, and his dedication to tasks earned him immunity from nominations.

The Enigmatic Manikanta

His behavior has been unpredictable:

- Tears streaming down his face one moment

- Flirting with female contestants the next

- Unexpectedly hugging Yashmi, leaving her upset

- Craving kisses (and food)

Crossing Boundaries?

Manikanta's affectionate nature raised eyebrows:

- Asking Sonia for a hug, sparking controversy

- Nainika confronted him, "You're married! Why flirt with others?"

- Manikanta defended himself, but his actions have raised questions

Social Media Frenzy

Manikanta's videos are going viral, with many calling for him to respect his marriage boundaries. Will he adjust his behavior to stay in the Bigg Boss house, or will his actions lead to elimination?

The Big Question

Can Manikanta balance his emotions and relationships within the confines of the show?

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 19th Highlights , Abhay's Leadership Under Fire