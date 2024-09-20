Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Naga Manikanta's hidden Side
Naga Manikanta's saga
Initially, Naga Manikanta shocked viewers with his blunt confession: "I don't like bonds and responsibilities. Leave me alone!" He shared his heartbreaking story of losing his child and seeking reconciliation with his estranged wife. However, accusations of playing the sympathy card forced him to change tactics.
A Glimpse of Maturity
When his mother's shawl arrived, Manikanta refused it, stating he didn't want pity. This display of maturity impressed viewers, and his dedication to tasks earned him immunity from nominations.
The Enigmatic Manikanta
His behavior has been unpredictable:
- Tears streaming down his face one moment
- Flirting with female contestants the next
- Unexpectedly hugging Yashmi, leaving her upset
- Craving kisses (and food)
Crossing Boundaries?
Manikanta's affectionate nature raised eyebrows:
- Asking Sonia for a hug, sparking controversy
- Nainika confronted him, "You're married! Why flirt with others?"
- Manikanta defended himself, but his actions have raised questions
Social Media Frenzy
Manikanta's videos are going viral, with many calling for him to respect his marriage boundaries. Will he adjust his behavior to stay in the Bigg Boss house, or will his actions lead to elimination?
The Big Question
Can Manikanta balance his emotions and relationships within the confines of the show?
Meeru friends eppudu aiyaru ante adulterated comedy annadhi Mari veedu hug adigithe tittalsindhi poyi task vundhi anatam enti 😬
Girls meedha noru vesukoni padipothadhi mari veedini endhuku analedhu nee pempakam.baledhu ani#BiggBossTelugu8
pic.twitter.com/6zorDLx77Y
— anushkafan (@Anushkafan07) September 18, 2024
Nainika deserves a big round of applause 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
E #NagaManikanta gadu healthy flirting perutho intlo vese pervert veshalu meedha gatti rod vesindi vadiki
Abba Sai Ram #BiggBossTelugu8 #Nainika pic.twitter.com/fCOi5O7BKF
— Vamc Krishna (@lyf_a_zindagii) September 19, 2024
Monna anaka start chesadu e #NagaManikanta gadu 🤡🤡
Okkate musiccuu andariki huggulu ichukuntu pothunnadu 😭😭#VishnuPriya correct ga cheppindi 😂#BiggBossTelugu8 pic.twitter.com/4UOlX6mAMt
— Endless Content 🤣 (@VanarasaRaju) September 17, 2024
