Rashmika Mandanna gives details about her relatable ‘extreme personalities’

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has talked about “extremely personalities” and it involves working out at odd hours and days when she feels like “like couch potatoing”

Rashmika, who was attending the Milan Fashion Week, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself in bed and smiling at the camera.

She then did a poll, which she captioned: “Do you all also have extreme personalities? For example: when you workout, you workout for 2/3hours a day even at the most odd hours..”

“Or when you DON'T feel like working out you don't workout for daaaaayyyyyysssss and just feel like couch potatoing and eating the most unhealthiest foods on the planets and watch some kdrama.”

She gave her fans options, which read: “Yepp and Nope- It’s just you.”

The “yep” option had 78 percent of voters while the second option had 22 percent.

On Thursday, a video surfaced online in which Rashmika was seen teaching Telugu to Malaysian blogger-model Kristinna Kuan also known as Ms Kuan.

Taking to her Instagram Stories section, Kuan shared a video where she was seen sitting with Rashmika while taking Telugu classes from the actress.

Kuan mentioned in the video: “My new friend” while Rashmika speaks from back to say the same thing in the Telugu language.

However, Kuan captioned the video, “My new friend Rashmika Mandanna (with a heart emoji) I'm learning Tamil guys.

In the next story, she shared a candid picture with the actress. She mentioned in the picture, “How our convo started Rashmika Mandanna”.

Talking about films, the actress is geared up for the release of “Pushpa 2: The Rule” starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The action-thriller helmed by director Sukumar is a sequel to its first successor titled ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in 2021.

The film is slated to release on the big screens on December 6, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Apart from this, she will also feature in Dhanush starrer- ‘Kubera’ helmed by director Sekhar Kammula which also features Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dalip Tahil and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

Rashmika is also currently prepping up for another big venture as she has been roped in for Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming big release titled ‘Sikandar' helmed by ‘Ghajini’ fame director AR Murugadoss.

The film also features Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj in crucial roles.

