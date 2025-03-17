Adolescence OTT Release: Who is the Killer? Netflix Show's Ending Explained

Every now and then, streaming giant Netflix comes up with a show that blows the audience's mind with its unique take on human emotions and mindset. What started off as a show that really didn't have the audience's attention ended up being one of the most talked-about shows in Netflix's recent history. The show's name is Adolescence, and it's about a teenage boy named Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper) who is accused of murdering a girl at his school.

Before we delve into the details, the casting for Adolescence was exquisite. In his debut, Owen Cooper shined in a role that is extremely complicated, and his sheer acting talent will definitely take him to places in the future. Stephen Graham, who is known for Peaky Blinders, played Jamie's father, and it is this character that moved the audiences the most.

Netflix's Adolescence: Understanding the Ending of the Show

One important thing to note about Netflix's Adolescence is that each episode was shot in a single shot to give viewers a harrowing experience of the trial and the ordeal that followed. The show's timeline spans across months, starting from the girl's murder and Jamie's detention. The best part about Adolescence is that the show focuses more on the why than on the how. Usually, murder trials or murder mysteries follow a series of clues with a big twist in the end.

Adolescence breaks this pattern and takes a different route altogether. The girl's murder has a huge impact on the entire town, starting from Jamie's sister to the police officers who are investigating the case.

In a disturbing turn of events in the final episode, Jamie calls his father Eddie to wish him happy birthday from the detention center and that he wants to change his plea from not guilty to guilty. This comes off as a huge shock to Eddie as he ends up sobbing in his son's room. The creators of the show made this show look devastating as it leaves a profound impact on the audience's minds.

So, Jamie's phone call confirms that he is in fact the killer in Adolescence, and the show had carefully plotted clues right throughout the show to help viewers understand the ending.

After confessing to being guilty of murdering a girl in his school, Jamie remains at the detention center in the U.K. as juvenile offenders are never sent to adult prisons over there.