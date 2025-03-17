Mona Singh, Tanya Maniktala-starrer ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ wrapped up

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The shoot for the upcoming gangster drama series “Paan Parda Zarda” starring Mona Singh, Tanya Maniktala and Priyanshu Painyuli among others, has been wrapped up.

The show also stars Tanvi Azmi, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi.

The web series will see multifaceted creative forces coming together including ace directors Gurmmeet Singh (Mirzapur and Inside Edge) & Shilpi Dasgupta along with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey franchise), Suparn S Varma (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain, Family Man and Rana Naidu) and talented writer duo Hussain Dalal & Abbas Dalal (Bambai Meri Jaan, Farzi, Brahmastra), along with Radhika Anand & Vibha Singh.

“Paan Parda Zarda” is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India.

Jio Studios and Reliance Entertainment will soon bring this cinematic spectacle to audiences worldwide. Stay tuned! Paan Parda Zarda is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Namit Sharma.

It was in 2023, when work on the series, an opium smuggling saga, was announced. At that time Mona told variety.com that she is excited about starting a brand-new journey with ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ in collaboration with Jio Studios.

She said: “The series has a unique color and texture, it is page turning entertainment with elements of love story, action, family drama set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India. Developed from an original story created by showrunner and co-director Shilpi Dasgupta, the interwoven relationships are the key to this series, nuanced by a fantastic writing room.”

Lamba had called “’Paan Parda Zarda, a labour of love and that it has been created after years of research and writing prep.

“The audience will relish watching the story unfold in a previously unexplored milieu. This is a beautiful moment for Gurmmeet Singh, Shilpi Dasgupta and myself as it has been a long-standing dream to take this story to the audience.”

