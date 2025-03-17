XG’s new song ‘Million Places’ to release on May 14, coinciding with their tour finale

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The Japanese girl group XG is set to release their new track titled ‘Million Places’ on May 14. The girl group held their Osaka concert on March 15 and March 16 as part of their world tour at Osaka-Jo Hall.

During the March 15 show, which was a part of XG’s 1st World Tour ‘The First Howl’, Maya and Cocona performed ‘Show You Can’, the track which featured on the Korean compilation album ‘Street Woman Fighter 2 Crew Songs’ (released in 2023).

The band announced the release date of the track at the end of the show. The release of the new songs coincides with the day of the band’s Tokyo Dome tour finale, in both CD BOX and digital formats. 'Million Places’ reflects XG’s journey across the globe, capturing precious moments spent with fans throughout their world tour.

The track is inspired by the love that the band experienced in cities, crossing cultures and borders, the song portrays a special journey shared between XG and their fans, transcending distance and nationality.

As the Tokyo Dome performance approaches, anticipation grows for the emotional stage and the heartfelt message of love that XG will deliver.

XG’s 1st World Tour ‘The First Howl’ began in May last year with performances in Japan. The tour will continue with additional March shows in China (Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu) and April performances in Latin America (São Paulo, Mexico City) before culminating in the Tokyo Dome finale on May 14. The tour spans 47 shows across 35 cities worldwide.

Earlier, the mini album of the girl group, titled 'AWE', debuted on the US Billboard 200 chart. The album landed at Number 175 spot. For Japanese artists, it’s significant as well, as it follows Joe Hisaishi and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's 'A Symphonic Celebration’, Music from the Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki' from 2023, and as the first Japanese girl group to make the list since Baby Metal’s ‘Metal Galaxy’ in 2019.

