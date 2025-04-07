In MP’s Mandsaur, PM Vishwakarma scheme empowers artisans, craftsmen

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh), April 7 (IANS) PM Vishwakarma scheme, launched with an objective of providing support to artisans and craftsmen of 18 trades, has proved instrumental in bringing a notable shift in the lives of thousands of beneficiaries.

In Madhya Pradesh, the residents of Mandsaur having taken benefits of the scheme, shared with IANS the transitional shift in their lives, after getting enrolled under the scheme.

Today, they are thankful to the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular, for enabling them to live a life of dignity and respect.

More than 6,000 people have benefited from the scheme and today are running their small but successful ventures.

Previously, the families engaged in traditional occupations in different unorganised sectors were left behind as they didn’t have the facility of availing a loan. They faced a lot of difficulties, and many saw their businesses collapsing during the Covid pandemic.

The implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana has brought a ray of hope in their lives. Under this scheme, beneficiaries get tool kits and loans and also receive advanced training, with the help of which, they are taking their businesses forward.

Carpenter Ashok Sharma, a resident of Mandsaur shared his excitement over being associated with the scheme and also stated that this completely changed his life.

Mangal Kumawat said that he has benefited from this scheme and today he has progressed a lot in his work as a mason.

Pawan Sen, who runs a barber shop, said that he has expanded his business with financial support from the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. He has also received a tool kit which has helped him a lot in his business.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched by PM Modi on September 17, 2023 to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople of 18 trades who work with their hands and tools.

The scheme’s components include recognition through PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card, skill upgradation, toolkit incentive, credit support, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

Its objective is to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools.

