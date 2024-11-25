Bigg Boss Maanas' Son's Naming Ceremony Held

Popular Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 contestant, Manas Nagulapalli, has recently embraced fatherhood. His wife, Srija, gave birth to a healthy baby boy, and the couple celebrated this joyous occasion with a heartwarming naming ceremony. The newborn has been named Druva Nagulapalli. Manas shared the special moment on his Instagram account, where the photos from the ceremony quickly went viral, receiving warm wishes from his fans and followers.

From Film Debut to Television Stardom

Manas began his career as a child artist before making his big-screen debut in 2011 with the film Jhalak. Over the years, he appeared in several films like Green Signal, Kai Raja Kai, Premikudu, and Goli Soda. Despite his efforts, he didn’t achieve significant fame in the film industry.

However, it was his participation in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 that truly catapulted him into the spotlight. Manas reached the finals of the show and while he didn’t win, his popularity soared among viewers, opening new doors in his career.

Following his time on Bigg Boss, Manas found success in the television industry. He bagged lead roles in the hit serials Karthika Deepam and Bramhamudi, both of which became pivotal in establishing him as a well-known face on the small screen.

A New Chapter in His Personal Life

Manas married Srija on November of the previous year, and the couple has now been blessed with a beautiful son. The naming ceremony for little Druva was a joyous family affair, and Manas couldn't contain his happiness, sharing glimpses of the event with his fans.

With a flourishing career in television and the arrival of his son, Manas Nagulapalli is undoubtedly on cloud nine. Fans of the actor continue to shower him with love and best wishes as he embarks on this new chapter of his life.

