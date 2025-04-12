After Banaras, Aanand L Rai’s 'Tere Ishk Mein' to be shot in Leh

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) After Banaras, Aanand L Rai has locked in another exquisite location for his highly anticipated next, "Tere Ishk Mein".

The next schedule for Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer will take place in Leh.

Teasing the picturesque location on social media, Rai shared a scenic moment from Ladakh and cheekily captioned it, “Ye 'Leh' ... hum toh Leh bhi aa gaye. #tereishkmein #recce #lehladakh #beautifulindia.”

The filmmaker dropped a picture of himself amidst the beautiful landscape with snow-clad mountains, posing in a puffer jacket, a cap, and sunglasses.

After wrapping the film’s Delhi schedule, the "Tere Ishk Mein" team moved to Banaras, the spiritual home of "Raanjhanaa".

Rai had treated the netizens with a behind-the-scenes video of the Banaras leg of the shoot on social media, along with the caption, "Lights. Camera. Banaras. Duniya wahi, kahaani nayi… (Same world, new story) @aanandlrai ke andaaz mein...From the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa - #TereIshkMein now filming! [Raanjhanaa, Making of Tere Ishk Mein, Bollywood Movies, Behind The Scenes, Varanasi]."

The clip featured Rai exploring the streets of Banaras in an attempt to make every shot in the film absolutely authentic.

With "Tere Ishk Mein", Rai isn’t just charting a love story—he’s mapping emotion onto the terrain. Each location adds a layer: Delhi for its raw realism, Banaras for its emotional gravitas, and Leh for its striking serenity.

While the film draws thematic threads from "Raanjhanaa", it’s not a sequel, but a spiritual successor.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, in collaboration with T-Series, and Colour Yellow, the film reunites the dynamic trio of Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and A.R. Rahman for another cinematic masterpiece.

The story of the film has been penned by Himanshu Sharma in association with Neeraj Yadav. Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar have jointly produced the project.

"Tere Ishk Mein" is likely to reach the cinema halls on November 28, in both Hindi and Tamil.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.