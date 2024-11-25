Winning bypolls does not mean K'taka govt is scam-free: BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Monday said that winning bye-elections in three Assembly constituencies in Karnataka does not mean that the Congress government is scam free.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state headquarters in Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, BJP state General Secretary P. Rajeev criticised the Congress government, accusing it of using voters’ mandate to validate its corruption.

He stated, "Using voters for the validation of the Congress government’s misdeeds is an insult to democracy and the Constitution. Winning three constituencies in the bye-elections does not mean that the Congress government is scam-free," Rajeev said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is attempting to portray himself as free of allegations, but the scams and irregularities committed by this government are inexcusable crimes, Rajeev claimed and added that the BJP will intensify its fight against this.

He claimed that the people will not accept or forgive the government’s corruption and scams.

He emphasised, “While ruling parties have the advantage of administrative machinery and public sentiment, using voters to validate corruption is a disgrace to democracy. It undermines the Constitution."

Rajeev challenged CM Siddaramaiah, who is a lawyer, to file affidavits seeking the withdrawal of all pending court cases in light of their bye-election victory.

“They have won through the misuse of money, power, and resources. Using electoral victories to undermine the judicial system is an unpardonable offense,” he said.

He further noted that due to the BJP’s efforts, there was action against corruption in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Corporation scam including ministerial resignations and arrests.

The High Court has also called for an investigation.

The BJP state President’s padyatra forced the government to return 14 plots of land, indicating acknowledgment of wrongdoing, he claimed.

Rajeev expressed confidence that the people would deliver a fitting response to the Congress in the upcoming General Elections.

Rajeev alleged that the BJP successfully opposed the Congress government’s appeasement policies regarding the Waqf issue, which have victimized innocent farmers.

He claimed that the BJP’s statewide campaign had revealed the Congress' appeasement and anti-farmer policies, drawing significant public opposition.

Ahead of the winter session of legislature starting on December 9, BJP will intensify its fight for farmers within the Assembly. To prepare, three teams will tour districts from December 4-6 under the leadership of state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Assembly Opposition leader R. Ashoka, and Council Opposition leader C Narayanaswamy.

“This campaign, under the banner ‘Our Land, Our Right,’ will expose the Congress government’s Tughlaq-like policies,” Rajeev said.

Rajeev said that the BJP was a disciplined party, where decisions are made through consultations with the state core committee.

“If individuals act out of personal interest, violating party rules and discipline, their actions cannot be associated with the party,” he said.

He stated that MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s protest was conducted without the approval of national, state, or district leaders.

“Such actions amount to indiscipline. While attempts were made to address the issue at the state level, Yatnal did not cooperate. We will bring this matter to the attention of national leaders and submit a report against him,” Rajeev stated.

BJP state spokespersons Ashok Gowda and Venkatesh Dodderi were also present at the press conference.

