EaseMyTrip’s Rikant Pittie backs Piyush Goyal’s call for real innovation

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) EaseMyTrip co-founder and CEO Rikant Pittie has strongly supported Union Minister Piyush Goyal's recent remarks on the need for genuine innovation in India’s startup ecosystem.

Speaking at the Start-up Mahakumbh earlier this week, Goyal had urged entrepreneurs to move beyond chasing valuations and instead focus on creating real-world impact through deep technology and sustainable solutions.

Echoing this vision, Pittie took to LinkedIn to highlight EaseMyTrip’s own journey -- from being a bootstrapped startup to becoming one of India’s leading travel tech platforms.

He said the company has always believed in sustainable growth and long-term innovation, values that align with Goyal’s call to action.

“Minister Piyush Goyal's visionary leadership has long inspired us to think big, innovate relentlessly, and pursue sustainable growth,” Pittie wrote.

He has highlighted the importance of moving beyond quick fixes in favour of deep tech, sustainability, and long-term innovation in India's startup ecosystem.

“At EaseMyTrip.com, we fully embrace this vision,” his LinkedIn post reads.

As part of its commitment to green mobility, Pittie revealed the company’s ambitious plan to launch over 4,000 electric buses by 2028.

With an initial investment of Rs 200 crore, the initiative aims to boost self-reliance in India’s mobility sector and reduce dependence on foreign technology.

“This isn't just about manufacturing buses, it's about transforming how we travel while creating a sustainable ecosystem that drives economic growth and empowers local talent,” Pittie explained.

Pittie also stressed that EaseMyTrip’s growth reflects the power of homegrown innovation. He said the company has expanded globally while staying true to its roots.

“Inspired by Minister Piyush Goyal's roadmap and driven by our unwavering commitment to excellence, we continue to push boundaries and set new benchmarks,” he wrote.

“Together, we are paving the way for a future that is electric, sustainable, and unmistakably Indian. The future is bright, and we are just getting started,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.