Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away after suffering a stroke

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) In a heartbreaking update, actress Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez passed away on Sunday after suffering a stroke.

Previously, a few media outlets published that Jacqueline's mother had left for a heavenly abode, however, the reports turned out to be false. Now, IANS has exclusively confirmed the unfortunate update that Kim Fernandez is indeed no more.

For the unversed, Kim Fernandez was admitted to the ICU on March 24 after suffering a stroke. After learning about her mother's health, Jacqueline reportedly rushed home to be with her ailing mother. Kim Fernandez, who lived in Manama, Bahrain had faced such a health scare back in 2022 as well, after which she was hospitalized in Bahrain.

Jacqueline and her father, Elroy Fernandez visited her mother, Kim Fernandez at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after she was admitted following the stroke.

A video of Jacqueline at the hospital was doing rounds on social media. The clip featured her rushing into the hospital to check in on her mother. She was spotted wearing a white salwar kameez while her face was covered with a mask. Her father was also visible in the videos that circulated on social media.

In addition to this, Jacqueline’s 'Kick' co-star, Salman Khan, was spotted by the shutterbugs at the hospital as he visited her mother.

If the reports are to be believed, Jacqueline was roped in to perform at IPL 2025, however, she decided to withdraw from the event to be with her mother.

According to the reports, Jacqueline was supposed to perform at the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on March 26. But as luck would have it, she had to opt out to be with her loved ones during these difficult times.

