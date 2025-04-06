PMFME scheme transforms lives in Varanasi, empowers rural entrepreneurs

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation Of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFMPE), a Centrally sponsored scheme, many lives in Varanasi have been transformed, particularly among farmers and rural communities.

The initiative, part of the larger "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan", aims to support entrepreneurs in the food processing sector, providing loans and subsidies to help establish businesses.

One such success story is that of Vivek Kumar from Chhai village in the Sarnath area, who benefited from a loan of Rs 22 lakh under this scheme. With this support, Kumar established a rice mill in his village, where he now processes 20-25 tonnes of rice daily.

Reflecting on the positive impact of the scheme, he said, “Under the PMFME scheme, I received a loan when I was thinking of starting my business. It was a new venture for my family, and the support I got from this scheme, along with my family's backing, was invaluable. This is the first rice mill in my village, and it's been a huge step forward.”

Similarly, Rohit Maurya from the Mahmoorganj area also benefitted from the PMFME scheme, receiving a loan of Rs 4.5 lakh to set up a mustard oil press machine.

He shared his experience, saying, “I didn’t have the idea at first; I just wanted to study. However, seeing the financial situation of my family, I decided to start this business. It wasn’t easy to get a loan from other sources, but through this government scheme, I learned about the process and got the financial support I needed, and with this, I can take care of my family."

This scheme is not only supporting existing entrepreneurs but also encouraging young individuals to start food-based businesses like bakeries, snacks production, and more.

Jyoti Kumar Singh, Senior Horticulture Inspector at Varanasi’s Horticulture Department, explained, “Our goal is to make farmers and rural people into entrepreneurs. This scheme is a step towards making India self-reliant. Any farmer over 18 who wants to start a food processing business can avail up to Rs 10 lakh in loans. So far, 400-500 people have benefited, with many small farmers starting businesses and contributing to local production."

The PMFME scheme is empowering rural entrepreneurs in Varanasi, creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and contributing to the growth of the local economy.

With more people benefitting from this initiative each year, the scheme is proving to be a vital support system for India’s rural communities.

Launched on June 29, 2020, PMFMPE is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI). It is designed to address the challenges faced by the micro enterprises and to tap the potential of groups and cooperatives in supporting the upgradation and formalisation of these enterprises, according to the ministry.

