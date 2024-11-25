APSRTC 7545 Jobs Notification Soon

The recruitment of 7,545 jobs in APSRTC will be filled soon. Chairman of the RTC, Kona Kalla Narayan Rao, has announced that a notification for the vacant positions will be released soon. He mentioned that preparations are underway for this. The details regarding the vacancies within the RTC have already been submitted to the government.

A report revealed that there are 7,545 vacancies across 18 categories. The recruitment process will begin soon. Unemployed individuals have expressed frustration, stating that while the current coalition government has been limited to just issuing announcements, it has failed to fill the vacancies. They are now demanding that the coalition government fulfill its promise and fill the vacancies in various departments in a timely manner.

Vacant Positions by Category in APSRTC:

Driver Posts: 3,673

Conductor Posts: 1,813

Junior Assistant Posts: 656

Assistant Mechanic, Worker Posts: 579

Traffic Supervisor Trainee Posts: 207

Mechanical Supervisor Trainee Posts: 179

Deputy Superintendent Posts: 280

