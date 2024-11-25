GHMC Housing Societies: Supreme Court Cancels Land Allotment to Journalists, Housing Societies

The Supreme Court issued a landmark verdict on Monday (November 25) regarding housing societies within the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The court, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, annulled the land allocations made to housing societies. Furthermore, it ordered that the amounts paid by the societies, including interest, should be refunded.

The Supreme Court's decision came in response to a petition filed by a person named Rao B. Chelikani, challenging the land allocations made to housing societies. In the past, land was allocated by the government to societies of public representatives, government employees, and journalists.