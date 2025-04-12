TGTET 2025: Application, Exam Schedule, Hall Ticket & Result Dates Out - Check Here

The Telangana School Education Department has officially announced the schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2025. The test will be held in June, with key dates and details released to help candidates prepare in advance.

Application Window: April 15 to April 30

Interested candidates can submit their applications from April 15 to April 30, 2025. The online application process is expected to witness a strong response, following the trend of previous TET exams.

Exam Dates:

The TG TET 2025 exams are scheduled to be conducted between June 15 and June 30 across various centers in Telangana. Detailed exam centers and timings will be mentioned in the hall tickets.

Hall Tickets:

Candidates who successfully apply for the exam can download their hall tickets starting June 9, 2025, from the official website. It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket to the exam center.

Results Date:

The results will be declared on July 22, 2025, providing ample time for evaluation and processing. Candidates will be able to check their results online using their registration details.

TET Now Held Twice a Year

In a major policy change, the Telangana government, led by the Congress party, decided in July 2024 to conduct the TET twice annually—in June and December—to boost opportunities for aspiring teachers.

The first TET under the new format, conducted in January 2025, received a massive 2.75 lakh applications, with over 2 lakh candidates appearing for the test. The trend signals a rising interest in the teaching profession across the state.

With the biannual exam format now in place, Telangana is set to create more avenues for teacher recruitment and improve the quality of education in government schools.