Non-payment of Fee Reimbursement in AP: YS Jagan Questions Chandrababu

Former CM and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned why the Chandrababu government is playing games with the lives of students, poor and needy. Jagan quoted students in Pangulur of Prakasam district, who could not pay fees due to the non-disbursement of fee reimbursement funds and expressed their distress over the situation. The students are going to work due to the inability to pay fees, shared their plight.

Immediate Action Demanded

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded immediate release of fee reimbursement and hostel assistance funds, along with an apology to the mothers of the students. He strongly condemned the negligence of Chandrababu, which was severely impacting children’s education. This post was shared on November 24th (Sunday) on 'X'. He expressed concern that students were being barred from entering colleges for non-payment of fees and were not receiving certificates unless dues were cleared, while 11 million students were facing such difficulties.

Chandrababu Government Playing with Students' Lives

The Chandrababu-led coalition government has been playing with students' futures. For the past three quarters, they have failed to release the fee reimbursement funds, causing many students to drop out. Chandrababu seems to have a personal vendetta against them.

Regressive Steps in Education Sector

Since Chandrababu came to power, there has been a backward slide in every sector, with education being hit the hardest. They have canceled initiatives like Amma Odi, English medium schools, TOEFL from grade 3, subject teachers from grade 3, CBSE to IB education, tab distribution to 8th graders, Baiju’s content, and the Nadu-Nedu program, severely impacting students and parents. Programs for degree, engineering, and medical students have also been stopped, causing major difficulties for them.

YSR Congress Party's Commitment to Education

Under YSR Congress, every quarter, funds were directly deposited into the mothers' accounts. By December of the previous academic year, Rs. 12,609 crores were spent just on education assistance. YSR's government firmly believed that education alone could change lives, investing up to Rs. 18,000 crores in these schemes.

Non-payment of Funds for Several Quarters

Due to the election code of conduct, the government delayed payments for January-March, April verification, and May fee reimbursements, even though they were supposed to be provided after the elections in June. Since then, no payments have been made. The same applies to hostel fees that were due in April. No steps have been taken to release fees for the April-June and July-September quarters either.

Mounting Dues and Student Hardships

Now, with the October-December quarter already half over, the total due for fee reimbursements stands at over Rs. 2,800 crores, and another Rs. 1,100 crores in hostel dues. By December, the total dues will reach around Rs. 3,900 crores. Despite this, the government continues to make promises without taking any action.

11 Million Students in Crisis

Students are being denied access to colleges for unpaid fees, and those who have completed their courses are not being issued certificates unless the dues are cleared. This affects 11 million students. With no other option, parents are either taking loans or selling assets to pay fees, and some even take their children to work. Such dire conditions are a harsh reality for the students of Andhra Pradesh.

Focus Shifts from Education to Corruption

After the coalition government took over, corruption scandals like the sand scam, liquor scam, and mafia activities have taken center stage, while children's education has been neglected. The government continues to divert public funds for private benefits. We strongly demand the immediate release of the fee reimbursement and hostel assistance funds. We condemn Chandrababu's indifference to the students’ education.