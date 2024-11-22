TDP and Eenadu Spreading Lies to Undermine Jagan’s Leadership: Perni Nani

November 22, Guntur: Former minister Perni Nani stated that Chandrababu Naidu secretly joined hands with the Congress Party as part of a conspiracy to bring down YS Jagan. Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Friday, he accused the yellow media of continuously spreading venom against Jagan for the past 15 years. He claimed that efforts were being made to tarnish Jagan's personality, but despite numerous conspiracies, Jagan continues to overcome them.

He said, "Two newspapers and Ten TV channels constantly smear YS Jagan. In the past, they spread poison about cases in America. Yet, the people made Jagan the Chief Minister. Now, they are once again trying to spread venom. Eenadu wrote that Jagan took Rs. 1750 crores in bribes. Is it corruption if SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) enters into power purchase agreements with Jagan? Furthermore, TDP is spreading international propaganda against Jagan. When Singapore Minister Eshwaran went to jail, it was Chandrababu’s name that was internationally tarnished. Has Eenadu ever written about the wrongdoings of the Marga Darshi papers?”

He added, “When Adani met Chandrababu, Eenadu wrote with excitement, praising how large investments were coming in. But when Adani met Jagan, they spread false news about ports and mining being looted by Adani. They wrote these stories shamelessly, hoping the public would laugh at them. The AP government, through SECI, entered into a power purchase agreement for 25 years at Rs. 2.49 per unit. What’s wrong with that?”

Perni Nani questioned, "When Chandrababu’s government entered into an agreement at Rs. 4.50 per unit, was that not wrong? But when Jagan’s government purchases electricity at Rs. 2.49 per unit, is it corruption? Chandrababu’s deals, which burdened the people with costs, are ignored by Eenadu. Ramoji Rao spent Rs. 25 crore of the public’s money for the condolence meeting. That’s why, to pay off debts, Eenadu has been spreading blatant lies. When Chandrababu left office, electricity companies were in debt of Rs. 22,000 crores. Jagan’s government has dealt with SECI, a central public sector company, and has not entered into any agreements with Adani.”

He further explained, "We don't care from whom the central government purchases electricity. A year and a half before Jagan, Chandrababu purchased electricity from SECI at various higher rates. Why did he purchase at higher rates when other states got it cheaper? If the agreements made by Jagan’s government are wrong, they should be canceled. The Supreme Court has already ruled that the cases filed against Jagan earlier were false and that the officials who signed them were not at fault. So, why are these baseless accusations against Jagan still being made?"

Lastly, Perni Nani said, "When Adani makes investments while Jagan is in power, it's a problem for you."