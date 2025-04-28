Rajkummar Rao reflects on how wife Patralekhaa made it on her own in a cutthroat industry

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao has expressed his pride as a husband after watching his wife, Patralekhaa, deliver an impressive performance in “Phule.”

The actor shared his admiration for her talent and dedication, highlighting how proud he is of her achievements in the industry. In an appreciation post, Rajkummar also reflected on how Patralekhaa has carved her own path in the cutthroat entertainment industry. The actor praised her strength and determination, highlighting how she has successfully navigated the challenges of the industry without relying on any support.

On Monday, the ‘Stree’ actor took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note, expressing how inspired he is by seeing Patralekhaa portray Savitribai Phule. Sharing photos of her character, Rajkummar wrote, “@patralekhaa words can’t describe my feelings after watching your performance in #Phule. I’m so inspired seeing you playing Savitribai Phule ji which is such a tough part to portray. You are such a pure artist and I have seen that in #Citylights #IC814 and #Phule and many more. I remember calling you after watching your phone scene in #IC814 and asking you how did you do this magic because I know for a fact that so many of our working actors today won’t be able to do it with this much purity and truth including me.”

“So many moments in #Phule were pure gold as an artist. The way people clapped in theatres after you slap that guy in Phule was such a joy to witness. You are truly gifted and don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise. Your grit and resilience have inspired me so much. In such a cut throat industry, you my love, have always stood your grounds and kept working silently and kept pushing your boundaries. You have done everything on your own without any support from anyone. I’ve seen you working so hard for last so many years and it’s your moment now. I’m a very proud husband. We are companions in every life,” added the 'Srikanth' actor.

“Phule,” directed by Anant Mahadevan, is based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Vinay Pathak as Govindrao Phule.

The film was released in theatres on 25 April.

