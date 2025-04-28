HIT 3 Movie: Litmus Test for Nani!

Over the years, actor Nani has proved how bankable a star he is by choosing scripts across genres and delivering blockbusters out of them. Beginning his career with films that depicted him as the everyday person, Nani quickly became a household favorite among the Telugu states. Almost every single one of his films managed to get a good following, and whenever they were telecasted, they started to grab good TRPs as well.

This stage is where things started changing for Nani. As soon as he amassed a widespread fanbase, the actor started experimenting with his roles, and these experiments proved successful. He has proved time and again that no other actor in Tollywood has a knack for choosing fresh subjects like him, and the latest HIT: The Third Case looks like it falls into the same category as well.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 is a violent action thriller that has received an A certificate just days before the release. Given the film's violent content, there is a high likelihood that families will avoid it. Nani has made it clear in multiple interviews that they didn't set out to make a bloody action movie deliberately, but the movie's powerful plot demanded the same. The situation is a big litmus test for Nani, as he is risking a huge fan base that contributes to his movies' box-office collections with HIT-3.

Besides the family audiences, Nani enjoys a great fan base among women, and based on the promos, HIT 3 might not cater to most of them because of its violent nature. HIT: The Third Case, an investigative thriller, usually attracts a specific audience. This is yet another reason to say that it won't be easy for the actor to score a giant blockbuster with HIT 3.

But Nani has made a career out of proving doubters wrong, and like the dialogue in the trailer where he says, "Ee Maata Na Career Beginning Nunchi Vintunnanu (I have been listening to people underestimating me since the beginning of my career)," it is an impactful meta moment. Sailesh, who is a giant fan of Nani, has promised that he has dropped in fanboy tributes here and there without deviating from the core plot.

All in all, it will be fascinating to see how Nani fares with an experiment as risky as HIT: The Third Case. Even though there is excitement as the outcome is a franchise film, it remains to be seen if it translates to great box-office numbers.