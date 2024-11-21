Social Media Detentions in AP: YSRCP MPs to Raise their Voice in Parliament

November 21, Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has provided guidance on the strategies to be followed during the upcoming winter session of Parliament, which is set to begin on the 25th of this month, said MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose. He mentioned that they will raise issues related to the illegal arrests and detentions of social media activists in Parliament. They will also strongly protest arrests made without issuing Section 41A notices, and will question the purpose of such laws if they are not being enforced.

On Thursday, YS Jagan met with YSRCP MPs from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. After the meeting, MP Subhash Chandra Bose stated that they oppose the central government's decision to reduce the height of the Polavaram project, warning that they will protest if the height reduction proceeds. They also demanded the immediate release of R&R (Resettlement and Rehabilitation) package funds for those displaced by Polavaram. Bose declared that they would fight against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, insisting that it should remain under government control and stating that they would stage a protest in Delhi if necessary.

The MP emphasized that they would continue their strong fight for Special Status. He also stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill should not be approved under any circumstances, calling it unconstitutional. He made it clear that if the bill is passed in Parliament, they will pursue legal action. Furthermore, he stressed that any violation of fundamental rights would not be tolerated and they would not hesitate to disrupt the Parliament sessions if necessary. These are the key issues they plan to discuss in the upcoming Parliament sessions.

