Chhattisgarh Police solve sexual assault case; investigation reveals relative as perpetrator

Raipur, April 7 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Police have claimed to solve the gruesome crime which occurred in Durg town during a Kanya Bhoj feast on the occasion of Navratri and Ram Navmi, in which a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sukh Nandan Rahore, said that her body was dumped in a car to mislead investigators, but the police later discovered her lifeless body, which bore signs of electrocution and other injuries.

He said that police have arrested the accused, identified as the girl’s real uncle (her father’s sibling), who allegedly committed the crime at his residence while the child’s grandmother and aunt were away.

He said that after initial confusion and suspicion directed at the car’s owner, further investigation, technical evidence, and interrogation revealed that the uncle of the girl was the murderer.

“The accused has been taken on remand, and further investigation into the crime is going on,” the officer said.

The case has sparked widespread outrage among the local community, leading to protests, vandalism, and road blockades. The family and community are demanding justice for the young victim.

On Sunday morning, during a religious feast known as Kanya Bhoj, organised at a temple in Durg, Chhattisgarh, the six-year-old girl attended the event along with other children.

The feast was part of the Navratri and Ram Navmi celebrations – often organised at temples and homes as per Hindu traditions. Tragically, the girl went missing later that day, prompting her family to alert the police.

Despite an extensive search, her lifeless body was discovered late Sunday night in a car parked near the residence of a 28-year-old man.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sukh Nandan Rahore, said that the investigation revealed that the girl had been subjected to unspeakable violence, adding that her body bore signs of electrocution, cigarette burns, and other injuries, including scratches on her face and blood on her lips and nose.

He said that the police initially detained five individuals for questioning, including the car’s owner, as suspicion fell on him due to the location of the body, the officer further said.

“However, further interrogation and technical evidence pointed to the girl's uncle as the perpetrator,” said the officer.

According to the police, the uncle allegedly exploited the unlocked door of the car to dump the child’s body, attempting to shift blame onto the car's owner.

The post-mortem report and the uncle’s confession confirmed his involvement.

