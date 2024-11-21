YSRCP Parliamentary Party Meeting Concludes: Jagan Gives Guidance for Upcoming Sessions

Nov 21, 2024, 13:21 IST
- Sakshi Post

YSRCP Parliamentary Meeting Concludes with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Guidance for Upcoming Sessions

November 21, Tadepalli:

The YSR Congress Party's parliamentary meeting, chaired by former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has concluded. All available Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha attended the meeting, which took place at the party office in Tadepalli. During the meeting, YS Jagan provided guidance to the party MPs on the key issues to be discussed in the upcoming parliamentary sessions.

