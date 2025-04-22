TDP Govt Using Arrests as Diversion from Ursa Scam, Alleges Ambati Rambabu

YSRCP leader and former Minister Ambati Rambabu fired a salvo at the TDP-led NDA government for diverting public attention from the Ursa scam unfolding in Visakhapatnam by arresting senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu and detaining Raj Kesireddy.

His remarks came as Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday (April 22) arrested the former Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief in connection with a case related to the alleged harassment of Mumbai-based actress and model Kadambari Jethwani.

Asserting that Jethwani was arrested legally, he accused her of being a blackmailer. “Everyone in Bombay knows that,” he claimed.

The YSRCP leader accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of governing the State with its Red Book and targeting the respected officer only because he served under the previous regime. “An officer who should have been made the DGP has been arrested,” Ambati noted.

Further, he took serious exception to how Raj Kesireddy was detained by the SIT (Special Investigation Team), constituted to probe the alleged liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh.

“There was no scam. Instead of implementing the promises it made during the elections, the alliance (TDP, JSP, BJP) has launched a witch-hunt against YSRCP leaders,” the former Minister alleged. He claimed that the coalition government was resorting to diversion politics to facilitate a large-scale scam in Visakhapatnam under the pretence of promoting the Port City as an IT Hub.

Ambati was referring to the TDP government’s approval of over 59 acres of prime land in Vizag to Ursa Clusters, a tech company that was incorporated in Hyderabad only two months ago. The YSRCP has alleged that the State government is planning to hand over the prime land to the dubious company at 99 paise per acre, just like it did for TCS. It may be worth noting that the TDP government has given 21 acres of land to TCS, a technology giant, for 99 paise per acre. The company is expected to launch operations in the City of Destiny and create around 12,000 jobs. Concerns have been raised over the TDP government signing an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with a company that neither has any credible background nor has a proper office, website or phone number.

Further, the YSRCP leader warned the TDP government and asserted that the party won’t remain in power forever.

On Vijayasai Reddy’s claims that Raj Kesireddy is the kingpin in the alleged liquor scam, Ambati said the former Rajya Sabha MP is now under the control of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.