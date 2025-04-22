Swedish major Ericsson sets up antenna manufacturing in India

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative, tech major Ericsson on Tuesday announced to set up antenna manufacturing in India in collaboration with homegrown company VVDN Technologies to boost innovation, growth and global delivery.

By June this year, the Swedish networking giant will localise 100 per cent of “Ericsson Antenna System (EAS) passive antenna” production for the Indian market.

This strategic investment enables faster time-to-market, deeper collaboration with local partners, and greater adaptability to customer needs — all while supporting the broader vision of India’s digital transformation, the company said in a statement.

“At Ericsson, antennas are critical, serving as the entry point to enhanced network performance and innovation,” said Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System. “Expanding in India strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge technology at speed, closer to where our customers are building next-generation networks,” he added.

The initiative supports India’s rapid 5G rollout and bolsters Ericsson’s ability to respond with greater agility to evolving market needs—both regionally and globally.

The move also reinforces EAS’s role in building high-performing mobile networks.

This initiative adds India to Ericsson’s global manufacturing footprint — which already includes facilities in Mexico, Romania, and China — further diversifying and future-proofing the company’s supply network.

“This expansion reflects our commitment and long-term investment in India’s industrial and digital future,” says Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India.

“By localising production and building out a robust ecosystem, Ericsson is ensuring faster deployment, increased responsiveness, and stronger protection for its customers against environmental or external disruptions,” he added.

Beyond meeting domestic needs, a significant portion of antennas manufactured in India will be exported, establishing the country as a strategic hub within Ericsson’s global supply chain.

By bringing product development closer to regional customer realities, Ericsson is accelerating time-to-market and enabling deeper local technology collaboration.

Ericsson has been in India for more than 120 years, starting in 1903 with the delivery of manual switches to the Indian government.

In 1994, Ericsson became the first telecom company to manufacture in India, paving the way for the country’s mobile revolution.

As a leader in 5G, Ericsson has been working closely with Indian service providers to deploy high-performing networks.

