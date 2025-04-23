Chhattisgarh amends summer vacation order for schools as heatwave intensifies

Raipur, April 23 (IANS) In view of the on-going heatwave like conditions, the Chhattisgarh government has amended its summer vacation order in schools with effect from April 25 to June 15, 2025.

Earlier, the summer vacations were announced from May 1 to May 15.

Meanwhile, reports mentioned a villager from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh tragically lost his life due to heatstroke while in Telangana.

The individual, identified as 25-year-old Punem Nannu, had travelled from Pusnar in the Gangaloor area of Bijapur to Telangana to participate in chili harvesting, the reports said.

This unfortunate incident occurred in Mulugu, within the Veerbhadravaram district of Venkatapuram division, said the reports.

States of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will experience a spell of heat-waves for another three days, the weather departments of the states have said.

Raipur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.4 degrees Celsius in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, which felt closer to 45 degrees Celsius, while Ambikapur observed the lowest minimum at 20.7 degrees Celsius.

A yellow alert for heat-waves conditions has been issued by the Meteorological department for 11 districts, including Surguja, Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg divisions, lasting three days.

Raipur was the hottest location in the Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, and heat-wave effects were also prominent in Ratlam and Chhindwara districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Daytime conditions were like heat-waves, leaving streets and markets deserted.

The normally bustling GE Road in Raipur, which accommodates over 1.25 lakh vehicles daily, saw minimal traffic during the scorching afternoon hours, reports said. Bilaspur reported a daytime temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, exceeding the normal by 2.7 degrees Celsius, and a night time temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, slightly above average.

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi recorded temperatures 4.7 degrees Celsius higher than the normal.

In Madhya Pradesh, Khajuraho recorded the highest temperature at 44.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Ratlam at 44 degrees Celsius and Sidhi at 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Conversely, Shahdol's Kalyanpur recorded the lowest temperature at 18.2 degrees Celsius, and Pachmarhi, a popular hill station, noted a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Even at night, conditions were unbearable, with temperatures reaching 29.3 degrees Celsius in some regions, the weather department said.

