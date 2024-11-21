Bigg Boss Telugu 8, Nov 20: Nikhil breaks down; Yashmi says sorry!

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: The latest episode saw a lot of drama and emotions high. Nikhil broke down, elaborating his feelings to the camera while accused by Seeta that he was using girls for the game.

Nikhil clarified that he never had any intentions to hurt someone's feelings and also did not use any girls for his game. "I don't have a personality to use girls for my game. I will prove myself," he said.

Yashmi apologized to Nikhil for her part in the controversy. "I realize that my actions led to this situation. Let's not talk to each other to avoid further issues," she said.

Also read: Bigg Boss 8 Telugu Review: A Platform for Popularity or a Career-Killer?

Later, Bigg Boss punished Teja for sleeping during the day. Teja had to jump ten times into the swimming pool as punishment. Yashmi promised to kiss Teja if he completed the task, but Nikhil ended up kissing Teja instead, leaving him surprised.

It was another twist as Bigg Boss announced the final Mega Chief post for this season. Contestants had to guard their respective T-shirts in the garden area without getting eliminated. The last person standing would turn into the Mega Chief.

Contenders here emerged as Preethi, Teja, Yashmi, and Vishnupriya, while Nikhil and Rohini were sent behind. But in a shocking turn of events, Rohini turned out as the Mega Chief.

The episode ended with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers eager to know what's next.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Rohini Becomes Mega Chief

In a surprising twist, Rohini emerged as the Mega Chief, leaving contestants and viewers stunned. The final Mega Chief post for this season was announced, and Rohini took the coveted spot.

Will Rohini's new role change the dynamic of the game? Contestants will strategize how to take her down. To be told in the next episodes.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Rohini is House Chief Finally