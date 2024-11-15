Bigg Boss 8 Telugu Review: A Platform for Popularity or a Career-Killer?

The unfortunate reality is that shows like Bigg Boss continue to overshadow even the most talented artists, turning them into mere cash cows. How, you ask? Let me explain. The Bigg Boss show has been a part of Telugu television for almost eight years now. In those eight seasons, many participants have come and gone, yet none of them have made any significant impact afterward. At least we thought the winners would go on to do something notable, but that’s a mistake too. Despite Bigg Boss enjoying immense popularity among audiences, it has turned into a paradox for its participants. Every artist wants to join Bigg Boss to boost their image, but instead of building their own brand, they end up damaging it. Let me elaborate.

What exactly is Bigg Boss? It’s a game where four random celebrities with public profiles are placed together in a house. They are given tasks, often absurd or chaotic, and the drama between them is intended to entertain viewers. It’s as if the show is a business model where the audience is encouraged to revel in these conflicts, as though watching a street brawl. Think about it: even a minor scuffle with a random stranger on the road can trigger a public spectacle. In such moments, people around us stop to watch the drama unfold. Now, imagine the same happening on Bigg Boss, but this time it’s on a massive scale with millions of viewers. The participants, fully aware that they’re being watched, still lose control and engage in conflict. What happens then? The show gives them a small sum in the form of "remuneration," but they fail to realize that in exchange for this paltry reward, they are sacrificing their image. This is something the current participants don’t seem to grasp.

This week’s analysis revolves around this very issue. Moving on, there’s another update: Gangavva, who entered the show as a wild card, quietly exited due to health reasons. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss wrapped up the week by celebrating Harikatha (a traditional storytelling performance) and, over the weekend, eliminated Hariteja, handing out a "handshake" of sorts. The participants, in the name of Jumpalakidipamba, were made to perform awkward, gender-bending dances, which seemed more distasteful than entertaining. Ultimately, this week’s events left the audience with a sense of mixed feelings.

Nevertheless, the core reality is this: Bigg Boss may never reveal the extent of damage it causes to its participants’ careers, and it’s doubtful if the participants themselves will ever realize the long-term impact of their involvement.

- Harikrishna Inturu