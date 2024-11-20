Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Rohini is House Chief Finally

Big Boss used to have a captaincy position in every season. The contestants who became captain would be safe from being nominated. But this season, Big Boss has introduced a new role called 'Chief' instead of a captain. This role carries the same powers as the captain in previous seasons. This means that whoever is chosen as Chief will also be safe from nominations.

Final Immunity Task

So far, the contestants who have become Chief in the Big Boss house include Nikhil, Yashmi, Prerana, Avinash, Vishnu Priya, Gowtham, and Nabeel. However, some contestants, like Teja, Rohini, and Pruthvi, have yet to hold the Chief position. To address this, Big Boss arranged a competition among the contestants for the Chief position, stating that this would be the last opportunity for the season. All the contestants were eager not to miss out on this position and therefore started striving to secure immunity for at least this week.

Rohini as Bigg Boss House Chief

The task involved Big Boss tossing T-shirts repeatedly, and the contestant who kept the T-shirt safe and placed it into the toy in the house would win. Yashmi and Vishnu had a heated argument over the task. The finalists in the competition were Rohini, Pruthvi, Vishnu, and Teja. Ultimately, Rohini emerged as the leader with the support of all the other housemates. As a result, she will be safe from nominations for the next week due to her leadership role and will also be exempt from the running week's nominations.