Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Vishnu Priya's father enters the house

The latest promo of Bigg Boss saw an emotional reunion as Vishnupriya's father entered the house. Vishnupriya was overjoyed to see her father and couldn't contain her excitement.

His father advised her to play the game strategically and not to get emotional. "Don't reveal our matters in front of everybody," she cautioned taking her father aside.

She was far from okay according to her father, as she was looking very tired and needed to take utmost care of herself. He reminded her that her fans were targeting her by being a complete no-go in the game.

Father and daughter had a heartfelt talk: Vishnupriya's father apologized for being away from her and promised her the lost time. Also, in the marriage proposal her boyfriend Teja made to her; he assured her that he would find a suitable groom for her.

Another contestant for the title, Rohini, in a joking tone of voice, said that Vishnupriya's father should also arrange a bride for Teja. Her father laughed it off and said that this was an entertaining house and that all that was happening here had been done just to keep things kicking.

It's an emotional episode that marked the Family Week of Bigg Boss. During Family Week, all contenders' loved ones will join the house and add a new colour to the game.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to Attend Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Promotional Event!